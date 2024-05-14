ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
One person killed in Russian attack on Hremiach village in Chernihiv region

Occupiers shelled the village of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region, one person was killed.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this afternoon, the enemy attacked the village of Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region, with cannon artillery and mortars.

As a result of the shelling, a civilian local resident died of shrapnel wounds.

On Monday, 13 May, the enemy conducted several drone strikes on civilian infrastructure in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, damaging the building of the local fire station and a gas distribution point.

See more: Russians attack fire station and gas distribution point in Chernihiv region with drones. PHOTO

