News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russians attack fire station and gas distribution point in Chernihiv region with drones. PHOTO

Russians attacked civilian infrastructure with drones in the Chernihiv region on the border.

This was reported by the police of the Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on Monday, 13 May, the enemy conducted several drone strikes on civilian infrastructure in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siversk community.

The attack damaged the building of the local fire station and a gas distribution point. No people were injured.

Обстріл Чернігівщини

As reported earlier, on 13 May, Russian occupants attacked the town of Snovsk in Chernihiv region for the first time. According to preliminary information, the Russians attacked with cluster munitions from multiple rocket launchers.

