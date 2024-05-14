Ruscists shelled Nikopol: one man killed, one wounded. PHOTOS
In the early morning hours of 14 May 2024, Russian troops opened artillery fire on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a 45-year-old man died as a result of the attack on Nikopol. Another 47-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
Other consequences of the Russian attack are currently being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password