Ruscists shelled Nikopol: one man killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

In the early morning hours of 14 May 2024, Russian troops opened artillery fire on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 45-year-old man died as a result of the attack on Nikopol. Another 47-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

Other consequences of the Russian attack are currently being clarified.

Read more: Enemy continues to storm Chasiv Yar, city is being destroyed by artillery and GABs - OSGT "Khortytsia"







