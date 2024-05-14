ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5115 visitors online
News Photo War
588 1

Ruscists shelled Nikopol: one man killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

In the early morning hours of 14 May 2024, Russian troops opened artillery fire on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 45-year-old man died as a result of the attack on Nikopol. Another 47-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

Other consequences of the Russian attack are currently being clarified.

Read more: Enemy continues to storm Chasiv Yar, city is being destroyed by artillery and GABs - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя 14 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя 14 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя 14 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя 14 травня 2024 року

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Nikopol (686)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 