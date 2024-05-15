Defense forces improved tactical position in some areas in Kupiansk direction, 166 combat clashes per day at front - General Staff

Yesterday, May 14, the enemy actively attacked in many directions of the front in Ukraine. 166 combat clashes were recorded during the day.

This was stated by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhovii, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

Military operations on May 14, 2024

According to him, 166 combat clashes were recorded at the front during the past 24 hours, which is twice as many as on the same day a week ago.

The situation in the war zones remains difficult, but under control.

According to the General Staff, during the day, the occupiers carried out 3 missiles and 78 air strikes, 99 shellings from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 25 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces. The enemy had no success. The defenders recovered previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in some areas.

In the Lyman direction, defenders repelled 3 attacks by the occupiers. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Siversk direction, the defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks, in Kramatorsk - 24 attacks, in Pokrovsk - 61 attacks, in Kurakhove - 9 attacks, in Vremivka - 9 attacks, in Orihiv - 4 attacks.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers are trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Here, 5 attacks by occupiers were recorded in the area of the village of Krynka. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Strikes at the enemy

During the past day, the defenders struck 1 command post of the occupiers, 1 artillery device, 1 air defense device, 1 EW station, 1 ammunition warehouse, 2 SAMs, and 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment.