Defence forces moved to more favourable positions near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save lives - General Staff

The situation in the combat zone remains complicated, but controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Today, the enemy concentrated its efforts in Kharkiv region, as well as in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day there have been 145 combat engagements, the enemy has launched 3 missile strikes, more than 320 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy actively used aviation - Russian terrorists dropped almost 70 guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine.

Situation in the North

In the north of Ukraine, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, there were no changes in the status and position of the troops.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular in the areas of Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukyantsi - Lyptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (RF) - Vovchansk, and 3 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In some areas, near Lukyantsi and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault, units manoeuvred and moved to more favourable positions to save the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses. The fighting continues. Ukrainian units are not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold. Counter-attacks are being carried out, and the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the Defence Forces.

In the course of hostilities in this sector, enemy personnel losses amounted to 162 servicemen, 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 16 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Lyman Pershyi - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Petropavlivka, Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichyha - Miasozharivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. The fighting is continuing. The enemy is not successful.

In addition, our troops have regained their previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in certain areas.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chervonopopivka - Ivanivka and Zhytlivka - Terny. No positions were lost.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka - Ivan- Dariivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Vesele - Verkhniokamianske, 4 firefights are ongoing, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Ivanivske, Bakhmut-Klishchiivka, Odradivka-Klishchiivka, Bakhmut-Andriivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora, 9 combat engagements are ongoing, and no losses of positions were incurred.

Our troops took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka, Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil; Ocheretyno - Soloviove, Novobakhmutivka - Soloviove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Orlivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke - Umanske, Tonenke - Netailove, Pisky - Netailove. There were seven firefights.

In the course of the fighting, as a result of assault operations and intense enemy fire in certain areas, our units changed positions to save the lives of servicemen and improve the tactical situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Marinka - Heorhiivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, 10 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromaiorske. Our soldiers also took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoprokopivka- Robotyne area, and the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to force our troops from the left bank of the Dnieper River. Five enemy attacks were registered in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky area, the situation is under control, no losses of positions were incurred.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Along the entire frontline, our brave soldiers continued to hold back the enemy's offensive, destroying its personnel and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupants have lost 1075 people in killed and wounded, 251 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

