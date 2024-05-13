There were 140 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Russians carried out 13 attacks in Kharkiv direction - General Staff

The eight hundred and tenth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. About 140 combat engagements were recorded during the day.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Russian troops' offensive in Kharkiv region

The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv direction increased to 13. Under heavy enemy fire, our units are acting decisively, inflicting fire on the enemy, and increasing their efforts. The occupied positions are being fortified and reserve positions are being equipped.

The defense forces are facilitating the evacuation of people from the affected settlements.

In the Kupiansk direction our troops repelled 15 attacks over the last day.

The situation in the East

The number of combat engagements in the Lyman direction increased to 9.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks, without success.

The number of hostile attacks in the Pokrovsk direction increased to 33.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 13 times but failed.

In the Vremivka direction, our defenders repelled a total of 11 attacks in the areas of Vodiane and Staromaiorske.

In other areas, the situation remains unchanged.

Defense forces are monitoring the enemy's actions and responding to changes in the situation. The command is making operational decisions to ensure control of the battlefield.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 control center, 1 ammunition depot and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Our warriors also shot down an enemy Su-25.

