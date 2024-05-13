Enemy had partial success near Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff

Since the morning of May 13, 2024, Russian troops have been attacking Ukraine and advancing in a number of directions. In the Kharkiv region, 11 hostile attacks have already been recorded, and 2 military engagements are currently ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy continues to launch missile and air strikes along the entire frontline, firing from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops.

Russian troops' offensive in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy does not stop offensive actions, as of 14.00 on 13.05.2024, it carried out 11 attacks, 2 combat engagements are currently underway. The enemy does not stop trying to drive the units of the Defence Forces out of their positions. He had partial success in the area of Lukiantsi. The enemy's advance has been stopped.

At the same time, as noted, the Defence Forces are carrying out counterattacks.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out 8 air strikes in the areas of Udy, Vovchansk, Lyptsy, Hrafske and Vesele in the Kharkiv region.

"To reinforce the troops the reserves that were formed in advance have been deployed to the Kharkiv direction. Depending on the development of the situation, the grouping will continue to build up. The troops are provided with the necessary amount of munitions," the statement said.

It is also noted that since the beginning of the day, enemy losses in the Kharkiv direction amounted to 97 people, and losses of weapons and military equipment - 8 units.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Andriivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position. There were 19 combat engagements in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Novoiihorivka, Makiivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, one combat engagement took place in the Lyman direction. In the Siversk direction, there were 12 combat engagements in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 27 combat engagements took place in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The enemy conducted air strikes in the area of Druzhba and Pivnichne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 24 combat engagements took place.

In the Kurakhove direction, 5 combat engagements took place in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. There was one air strike in the area of Novomykhailivka.

In the Vremivka direction, our defenders repelled attacks near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to drive our units out of their positions.

The situation in the South

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, eight combat engagements took place in the area of Staromaiorske, and one is ongoing in the area of Robotyne. He launched an air strike in the area of Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. There were two combat engagements in the area of Krynky, and one is ongoing.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

"In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine," the General Staff notes.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly planned to create a buffer zone and drive back the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.