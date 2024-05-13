Russians take civilians prisoner in Vovchansk community, keep them in basement since 11 May - prosecutor’s office. VIDEO

On 11 May, the occupiers took several local residents prisoner in Vovchansk, and some of the prisoners managed to escape on 13 May. The Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the taking of civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, in the Vovchanska community, during the Russian army's offensive, the occupiers forcibly detained and continue to detain people in the basement. The locals were placed in the room on 11 May 2024.

On 13 May, some of them managed to escape and get to the volunteers.

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian servicemen talking about the need to shoot civilians. People were also forced to provide medical assistance to the occupiers.

According to the prosecutor's office, such actions by representatives of the aggressor state are a direct violation of the Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.





Russian Army Attempts to Attack in the Kharkiv Region

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said that on the morning of 10 May, the Russian army attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region.

As of 11 May, defensive battles continued for settlements in Kharkiv region located in the "grey zone" of the border.

As of 13 May, the grey zone in the Kharkiv region has increased, and the racists are trying to stretch the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

From 10 May to 12:00 on 13 May, police evacuated 1741 citizens from the border communities of Kharkiv region.