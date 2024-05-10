White House: We do not expect serious breakthroughs from Russian army’s attempts to advance in Kharkiv region

The US does not expect any serious breakthroughs from the Russian army’s attempted offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Commenting on the actions of the occupiers in the northern Kharkiv region, Kirby said that the United States had expected an offensive and that Russian forces had been preparing for it during the long delay in approving additional aid for Ukraine in Congress.

"Russia may well make further advances in the coming weeks. But we don't expect any major breakthroughs, and over time, the flow of U.S. aid will allow Ukraine to withstand these attacks through 2024," the White House official added.

He predicted that Russian forces would further increase the intensity of fire and deploy additional troops, "trying to create a shallow buffer zone along the Ukrainian border."

Watch more: Zelenskyy: We are sending forces to Kharkiv direction, providing everything necessary to defend our positions. VIDEO

"We are confident in the Ukrainian forces and are working around the clock to provide them with the equipment, tools, and weapons they need to defend against these attacks," Kirby assured.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.