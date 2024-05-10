Zelenskyy: We are sending forces to Kharkiv direction, providing everything necessary to defend our positions. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 807th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service.

"The main thing is Kharkiv region. Today, Russian troops tried to expand operations against Ukraine. We understand the scope of the occupier's forces, we see his plan. Our soldiers, our artillery, our drones are responding to the occupier. We are sending more troops to the Kharkiv direction. Both along our state border and along the entire front line, we will invariably destroy the occupier in such a way as to disrupt any Russian offensive intentions.

Today, the Chief of Staff reported to me both in the morning and in the evening, and I am in constant contact with the Minister of Defense - we are providing everything necessary to protect our positions. It all depends on the resilience of our soldiers, and everyone who holds their ground now is holding the ground for the whole of Ukraine.

It is important for our partners to support our soldiers and Ukrainian resilience with timely supplies. Really timely. The package that really helps is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announcement of the package," Zelenskyy said.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.