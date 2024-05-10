Not all of Ukraine’s partners fulfill agreements promptly. There is need of speeding up supplies - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is grateful to all partners for military aid, but that some of them are not fulfilling the agreements very quickly.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the head of state said this during a briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova.

"Not all of our partners are currently fulfilling their agreements promptly. We need maximum concentration of our friends, friends of Ukraine, to speed up the supply," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is grateful to every leader who helps speed up the transfer of weapons.

Read more: Russia launches new wave of counter-offensive in Kharkiv region. Our military knew about it - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Delays in arms supplies

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's trust in its allies has been dented by the slow pace of arms suppliers.

President Zelenskyy has previously stated that any delay now in supplying weapons or manning our brigades would be too costly for everyone in the world who truly wants protection from Russia.

Read more: Sweden allocates €28 million to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities