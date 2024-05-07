For everyone in world who really wants protection from Russia, any delay now in arms or procurement our brigades will cost them dear - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of timely support for Ukraine from its partners, as delay would cost dear for those who want protection from Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Frontline. The fighting is the hottest. Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Vremivka and Kupiansk directions.

Today, as always, I was in touch with the military and held a separate meeting with the Ministry of Defense to discuss the procurement of our brigades. We are doing everything we can to strengthen our soldiers and give Ukraine more strength in combat.

I thank everyone in the world who helps us. I am grateful to all the leaders who kept their word and fulfilled what we agreed on: all the packages of weapons and shells are extremely important for Ukraine now. This time determines the whole year - in combat, in training, and in supply. Any delay now - in weapons, or in shells, or in procurement our brigades - will cost dear for everyone in the world who really wants protection from Russia.

And I thank each of our combat brigades. To all those who are fighting on the front line - fighting effectively and bravely, without surrendering their positions - I thank you for being in Ukraine. And today, based on the results of the first days of the week, the soldiers of the 55th separate artillery brigade "Zaporizhzhya Sich" deserve our special gratitude. Well done, guys! Your accuracy is always inspiring!" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Latvian President Rinkēvičs confirms his participation in Global Peace Summit in conversation with Zelenskyy