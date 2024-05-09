Sweden allocates €28 million to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities

The Swedish government has instructed the country’s Armed Forces to transfer 28 million euros to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Part of the funds will be transferred to the three coalitions within the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Swedish government.

It is noted that 18 million euros will be transferred to three coalitions within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, and 10 million euros will be transferred to the NATO Fund for Ukraine.

"We continue to support Ukraine and will do so as long as it is necessary. Swedish support will gradually shift to purchases of new equipment from industry to be transferred to Ukraine. Thanks to these payments to the funds, we will be able to strengthen Ukraine's defense in terms of drones, demining and strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy," said Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson.

Read more: Sweden does not rule out possibility of transferring Patriot system to Ukraine, - Defence Minister Jonson

Where the funds will be sent

The Swedish government provides:

5 million euros to the demining coalition, which will be used for joint purchases of equipment and training of Ukrainian personnel.

3 million euros for the Maritime Security Coalition, which enhances Ukraine's capacity for safe maritime transportation in the Black Sea, as well as the Ukrainian Navy's capabilities in maritime surveillance, amphibious warfare, sea control and countering Russian warships.

10 million will be donated to the Drone Coalition. With the support of the Drone Coalition, Ukraine's capabilities in the field of UAVs will be expanded by training more Ukrainian soldiers. The support will also help Ukraine in procuring drones.

Read more: US works on new aid package for Ukraine - State Department