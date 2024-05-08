US works on new aid package for Ukraine - State Department

The United States has begun preparing a new aid package for Ukraine.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are working on other packages. I think you can expect us to get back to the pace we were at before the funding break," Miller said.

He explained that the law signed by the US president in late April provides for this possibility. He did not go into details, but noted that Ukraine could expect additional funding soon.

As reported by Censor.NET, on April 24, the US Department of Defense announced a $1 billion security and defense aid package for Ukraine after President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Assistance Act into law.

On April 26, the Pentagon announced a $6 billion aid package through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which includes contracts with industry and related procurement.