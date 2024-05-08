UK will allocate additional €23 million to restore Ukraine’s damaged power system

The United Kingdom will provide an additional 23 million euros to restore Ukraine’s energy system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that the UK has announced an additional contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine in the amount of 20 million pounds (23 million euros).

The funds will be used to purchase equipment to repair damaged energy infrastructure, strengthen physical protection and provide backup power, including generators and distributed generation.

"We thank the UK Government for this important support. The enemy continues to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector. The help of our partners is essential to carry out repairs, restore damaged facilities and increase maneuvering capacities for the next heating season," said Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

It is worth noting that the UK decided to allocate additional funds to help Ukraine after the Russians attacked energy facilities in 6 regions.

