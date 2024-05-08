Russians attacked energy facilities in 6 regions. Restrictions may be introduced in evening - Ministry of Energy

Ukrainians are asked to limit their electricity consumption from 19 to 22, as the enemy has attacked power facilities in 6 regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy massively attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions. The consequences are being clarified," the statement said.

Gas infrastructure was also damaged in the western region. There were no casualties or injuries.

Ukrainians are asked to limit electricity consumption

"Given the significant damage caused to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 19:00 to 22:00)," the Ministry of Energy addressed citizens.

The ministry is asking industry to review its production processes to reduce the load on the power grid. They are also asked to use imports as much as possible to avoid blackouts.

Shelling on the night of 8 May

On the night of 8 May 2024, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

The occupiers launched 55 missiles and 21 drones. Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 59 air targets - 39 missiles and 20 drones.

In addition, as noted, Russian troops attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment. It also became known that the enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region.