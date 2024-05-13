Fighting continues in Kharkiv direction. Ukrainian Armed Forces push Russians back from Vovchansk - General Staff

The situation along the entire frontline is controlled by the Defence Forces. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses on the enemy, regaining positions and achieving tactical success in some areas.

Russian troops' offensive in the Kharkiv region

It is noted that as of 17.00, fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. The number of clashes has increased to 12.

‘Our units struck the enemy, pushed them back and are carrying out clearing operations on the northern outskirts of the town of Vovchansk. A firefight started in the area of Starytsia. Total enemy losses amounted to 106 people, 25 pieces of weapons and military equipment,’ the General Staff informs.

Situation in the East and South

In the Lyman direction, the number of combat engagements increased to 7, in the Siversk direction - to 14, in the Kramatorsk direction - to 31, and in the Pokrovsk direction - to 31.

The situation in the Toretsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions remains unchanged, controlled by Ukrainian forces.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defence forces shot down an enemy Su-25.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and pull back the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the United States does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.