USA will allocate new $2 billion aid package to Ukraine, - Blinken

The head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that the United States will allocate another $2 billion in aid to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this during a briefing with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

The funds will be used to invest in the industrial base of Ukraine.

According to Blinken, this will help Ukraine purchase the necessary weapons.

