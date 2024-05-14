From aviation and air defence to drones and demining: Blinken tells what will be in US-Ukraine security agreement

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the upcoming bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will provide military assistance in various areas and help bring it closer to NATO membership.

He said this in a speech at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute during his visit to the Ukrainian capital on 14 May, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Blinken said that the security agreements that Ukraine is currently concluding will support its ‘path to NATO’.

‘Under our decade-long agreement, the United States will support Ukraine's defence and security in a number of critical areas, from aviation to air defence, from drones to demining,’ he added.

The secretary of state also hinted at a mechanism for consultations in the event of an attack: ‘If Russia or anyone else attacks Ukraine, we will immediately work with Ukraine at the highest level to agree on the best response to the threat.’

In addition, according to Blinken, the US-Ukraine security agreement will help accelerate efforts to build Ukraine's defence industry, which will allow it to rely less on military assistance from other countries in the long run, and will also contribute to economic growth.

‘All of this will ensure that when all the conditions are met and all allies agree, Ukraine's accession to NATO will be quick and smooth,’ the US Secretary of State concluded.