Shmyhal met with Blinken: Discussed another military aid package and strengthening of air defence. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, 14 May, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, the officials discussed, among other things, another $400 million package of military aid to Ukraine. During his meeting with Blinken, Shmyhal also stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, in particular to protect energy facilities. For its part, the American side assured that the United States was working in this direction.

In addition, the parties discussed the confiscation of Russian assets. It is noted that Ukraine and the United States are looking for a solution to use them for the benefit of our country.

The meeting also revealed that a number of private companies from the United States are interested in investing in Ukraine. In this context, the parties discussed creating opportunities for private sector investment.

The Prime Minister also thanked the White House and the American people for the strong support the United States has been providing to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

It is noted that the meeting was also attended by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra. The US side was represented by US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

As you know, on Tuesday, 14 May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv. In particular, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

