Russian Federation holds almost 1,700 Ukrainian civilians in prisons, - Lubinets

According to official data, almost 1,700 Ukrainian civilians are in detention in Russia, of which almost 900 have been confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross. About 14,000 civilians are officially registered as missing persons.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, following the results of the meeting of the working group on protecting the rights and freedoms of civilians.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and other state bodies and public organizations.

Read more: EU Council may decide on use of profits from Russian assets next week

Oleksandr Kononenko, the representative of human rights in the system of the security and defense sector, described the blocks and subgroups of the Working Group and called on its members to cooperate effectively.

As Lubinets noted, according to official data, there are almost 1,700 civilians in places of detention in the Russian Federation, of which almost 900 have been confirmed by the ICRC. However, about 14,000 civilians are officially registered as missing persons.

We will remind, according to the Crimean human rights group, 18 journalists are in Russian prison on charges of terrorism and other fabricated crimes.