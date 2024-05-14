EU Council may decide on use of profits from Russian assets next week

The decision to approve the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation may be made as early as next week.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that the Minister of Finance of Belgium, which holds the presidency of the EU Council, Vincent van Petegem, said that an official decision on the use of proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the European Union could be made next week.

‘The Belgian Presidency is pleased to have reached an agreement (on Russian assets) after months of difficult technical negotiations. This agreement should be formally approved next week,’ he explained.

He added that at this meeting, EU ministers ‘reaffirmed in the strongest terms their support for the political agreement reached last week on the use of the extraordinary proceeds of frozen Russian assets’.

‘These funds will help strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and support the country's reconstruction efforts,’ van Petegem said.

At the same time, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, referring to the political agreement on these revenues, said: ‘We hope that we can quickly formalise this so that we can help Ukraine as soon as possible, in addition to the disbursements from the Ukraine Fund.’

As previously reported, the European Union has finally approved the Ukraine Plan required for the implementation of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility programme.

