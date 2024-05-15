Kuleba and Blinken discussed steps to speed up supply of weapons to frontline

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed ways to speed up the supply of weapons to Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv and other parts of the frontline.

Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The two sides reaffirmed the strong U.S.-Ukraine strategic partnership and its critical role in maintaining stability and long-term peace in Europe.

The interlocutors focused on Russia's attempts to start a war and its ongoing terror against Kharkiv and the region, as well as attacks on the front line.

They also discussed a number of steps to speed up the supply of military aid to the Ukrainian military, including the much-needed Patriot air defense systems.

"We must disrupt Russia's offensive plans. I am particularly grateful to Secretary Blinken for announcing a $2 billion defense enterprise fund to provide weapons, invest in Ukraine's defense industrial base, and fund procurement in other countries. I appreciate and share the Secretary's clear message to the adversaries of the free world: never bet against the United States; never bet against Ukraine," Kuleba emphasized.

