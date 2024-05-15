ENG
Blinken visits production of Ukrainian FPV drones and attack copters. PHOTO

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits Ukrainian drone production.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the specifics of production, logistics in a war and the localisation of UAV components manufacturing. The delegation saw how Ukrainian innovations are produced - FPV drones and attack copters, which are widely used on the battlefield and have already proven effective. In fact, most Russian tanks and various armoured vehicles are destroyed by Ukrainian drones," Fedorov wrote on Facebook.

The minister noted that the drones manufactured at this production facility are actively purchased by the state and supplied to the frontline.

