Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 488,460 people (+1520 per day), 7,529 tanks, 12,565 artillery systems, and 14,538 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 488,460 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.05.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 488460 (+1520) people,

tanks ‒ 7529 (+19) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14538 (+30) units,

artillery systems – 12565 (+27) units,

MLRS – 1070 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 798 (+0) units,

aircraft – 351 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 10028 (+13),

cruise missiles ‒ 2200 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 17048 (+93) units,

special equipment ‒ 2062 (+1)

