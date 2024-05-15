Russian Army in Kharkiv region is storming positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine with small infantry groups in order to gain foothold near populated areas - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kharkiv direction, the tactics of the Russian troops remain unchanged: they enter in small assault groups to consolidate positions, and then they start units on armored vehicles.

This was announced by the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy's tactics are unchanged, the same as in other directions, in other areas of the front, the enemy has already used them. The enemy comes in small assault groups so that they are entrenched somewhere, and then starts units on armored vehicles," he said.

According to Voloshyn, in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is using these small infantry groups, whose task is to gain a foothold near populated areas.

The OSGT "Khortytsia" noted that the Russian army does not use armored vehicles directly for attacks, preferring the mobility of assault groups.

"The occupiers are trying to bring in the personnel of these small groups and ammunition on small-sized vehicles. For example, they are using buggies, several of which have already been destroyed. They are trying to drive in on these buggies and disperse to the area. They are supported by artillery and then armored vehicles drive in. However, the Defense Forces Ukraine uses UAVs, with the help of which they try to destroy such convoys with armored vehicles," Voloshyn added.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions in the streets of the city