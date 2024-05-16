Ruscists killed two residents of Karlivka in Donetsk region
On 15 May, Russian occupation forces shelled Karlivka in Donetsk region, killing 2 people.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Yesterday, 15 May, the Russian occupiers killed two residents of Karlivka.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have killed at least 1,962 and injured at least 4,890 civilians in Donetsk region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
