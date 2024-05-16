Ruscists hit coal-mining enterprise in Donetsk region: 6 miners were injured

Russian occupying forces fired at a coal mining enterprise in the Donetsk region. As a result, 6 miners were injured.

This was reported to the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET informs.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked the territory of one of the state-owned coal mining enterprises. As a result of the shelling, 6 miners were injured.

The building of the administrative and household complex of the enterprise was also damaged by shelling. Necessary medical assistance is provided to all wounded.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

