Ruscists attack village in Vovchansk community with cluster munitions: 6 people wounded, including MMA head (updated)

Russian troops attacked a village in the Vovchansk community with cluster munitions, injuring 6 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers barbarically attacked the village of Vovchansk community with cluster munitions. Volunteers and civilian emergency services are working in broad daylight, when dozens of people are fleeing the shelling," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, 5 people were injured in the Russian strike - two medics, two drivers, and the head of the Vovchansk MMA (Municipal Military Administration).

Later, Syniehubov provided updated information on the victims of the hostile shelling of Buhaivka village, noting that six men aged 28 to 50 were injured.

Condition of the victims

A 28-year-old intern at Buhaivka hospital is in critical condition.

A 43-year-old anesthesiologist is in moderate condition.

Two drivers, aged 39 and 50, are in moderate condition.

A 48-year-old civilian man is in moderate condition.

The head of the Vovchansk MMA is in moderate condition.

All the men reportedly have explosive wounds of varying degrees and have been hospitalized.