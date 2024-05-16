2 063 18
Denmark provides Ukraine with 750 million euros to strengthen air defense and artillery
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announces a new EUR750 million military aid package for Ukraine aimed at strengthening air defense and artillery.
"I am pleased to announce a new package of military support for Ukraine worth EUR 750 million, aimed at strengthening its air defense and artillery. Denmark is also exploring opportunities for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry," Rasmussen said.
The Minister emphasized that Denmark strongly supports Ukraine and its people.
