Almost EUR 17 million has already been contributed by Denmark to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine received a new contribution of EUR 5.3 million from Denmark. This brings the total amount of Denmark’s contributions to the Fund to almost EUR 17 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this contribution was announced by Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Ogår during his meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

‘I am grateful to Denmark for its ongoing support in restoring our energy sector. We are always stronger together,’ said Halushchenko.

Thus, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, the total amount of Denmark's contributions to the Fund reached almost 17 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers would allocate more than UAH 7 billion to rebuild Ukraine's power system, which was damaged by Russian shelling. As noted, these funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid and to better synchronise the power systems of Ukraine and the EU.

Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

Denmark became the first sponsor of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in early April 2022. The Fund was established at the initiative of Herman Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the Energy Community Secretariat in March 2022.

To date, the total amount of sponsors' contributions to the Fund (including the announced ones) has already reached more than EUR 433 million. At the same time, the Working Group on the Organisation of Humanitarian Aid in the Energy Sector under the Ministry of Energy approved requests from Ukrainian energy companies for equipment, specialised machinery and fuel worth over EUR 452 million to be purchased from the Fund.