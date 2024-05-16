Kharkiv is probably only city that has detailed plan for winterization - Shmyhal’s advisor Boiko
Kharkiv has a detailed winterization plan. It is almost the only city with such a plan.
This was stated by the Prime Minister's advisor Yurii Boiko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"There is a good winterization plan for Kharkiv: detailed, with an understanding of what we are doing, where we are doing it, what locations, what capacities, what they should work on, how we are integrating them into the network," he said.
Boiko explained that the plan includes about 60% of humanitarian equipment.
At the same time, Shmyhal's advisor emphasized that he had seen "such a thorough plan, worked out at the level of local authorities and local enterprises," unfortunately, only in Kharkiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password