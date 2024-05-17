Russians report massive drone attack: explosions occurred in Krasnodar Krai, occupied Crimea and Belgorod. VIDEO

On the night of 17 May, explosions occurred in the area of the Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, in Novorossiysk, Tuapse and Belgorod.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

According to local residents, more than 20 explosions were heard in the Novorossiysk area of Krasnodar Krai. They heard the distinctive sound of drones flying overhead and saw a missile hit the port. After that, a fire broke out there. Previously, the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the "Transneft" terminal were allegedly targeted by the UAVs.

The network also reported that the port of Novorossiysk was allegedly de-energised after arrival.

Later, the governor of the Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, declared the Ukrainian attack "unsuccessful". According to him, Russian air defence allegedly shot down more than 10 drones, and "local fires broke out" as debris fell.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai reported that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Tuapse. As a result of the crash, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery. At the same time, local residents heard an explosion, which was followed by an air raid alarm.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also claimed a nighttime drone attack.

"Several settlements in the Belgorod district have been attacked by kamikaze drones," Gladkov wrote.

And local Telegram channels reported a fire at a petrol station was caused by a drone strike.

On the night of 17 May, the situation was restless in the area of the Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. There were also explosions and shooting.

Russian media report on the operation of air defence systems and alleged attacks on drones - the occupiers, in particular, are trying to shoot them down with small arms.

According to local channels, there was a partial power outage in Sevastopol and Balaklava. It is likely that the Balaklava thermal power plant was the target of the attack. In addition, explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy district that night.

See more: Strikes on Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO+PHOTOS