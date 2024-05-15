Strikes on Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A video of Ukrainian Defence Forces strikes on the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant photos and videos were posted online.

The video shows the moment of the strikes on the airfield, and the photo shows the damaged 92N6E radar vehicle from the S-400 air defence system. A 5P85 man-portable air defence system is also visible.







As a reminder, the occupation authorities claimed that Russian air defence forces shot down several Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea near Sevastopol and in the vicinity of the Belbek airfield.

