Serviceman, Director of Mena Museum of Local Lore Vitalii Krutyi was killed in Kharkiv region

A soldier, director of the Mena Museum of Local Lore in the Chernihiv region, Vitalii Krutyi, was killed at the front near the village of Metalivka in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Headquarters for the Rescue of Heritage on Facebook.

"A loss in the museum community of Ukraine. A serviceman, director of the Mena Museum of Local Lore Vitalii Krutyi was killed at the front," the statement reads.

According to the city council, the soldier died on May 12, 2024, near the village of Metalivka in the Kharkiv region.

Vitalii Krutyi was a well-known guide and public figure in Chernihiv region, for many years he headed the Mena Local History Museum named after V. Pokotyla.

It is noted that Vitalii was mobilized in December 2023.

Photo by Viktoriia Nerush

"An irreparable loss and grief for my mother, for the Mena district, for the tourist and museum community of Chernihiv region... We will all remember you as a cheerful, creative, resilient, capable of anything! You will remain the coolest hero for all of us, Vitalii Krutyi..." - wrote public figure Viktoriia Nerush in memory of the deceased.

See more: Defending Ukraine, author of most famous photo of burned Serebryansky forest, soldier Denys Zelenyi died. PHOTO