Defending Ukraine, author of most famous photo of burned Serebryansky forest, soldier Denys Zelenyi died. PHOTO

Denys Zelenyi, the author of the unique footage of the burnt Serebryansky forest, died in the war. He was an officer of the operational planning section of the "Khoriv" battalion of the "Bureviy" National Guard Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Honey confectionery chain, where the soldier worked as a manager before mobilisation.

"Our hero Denys Zelenyi was killed in action while defending Ukraine. There are no words to express the pain of losing this man. A true warrior, defender and friend. Forever in service!" the statement reads.

On the eve of Easter, Denys came to Kyiv and recorded a video for Honey, where they baked Easter cakes. Denys is the author of the most famous photo of Serebryansky Forestry at sunset.

The photo shows that Russian artillery has left burned trees without tops on the site of a once lush pine forest. Serebryansky forestry is located near Kreminna in the Luhansk region, and since autumn 2022, it has been on the frontline. Active hostilities are taking place here.

Part of the forest belongs to the Serebryansky Botanical Reserve of local importance, which covers more than 107 hectares of various ecosystems. It used to be home to about 200 Red Book elk, as well as roe deer, red deer, wild boars, hares, foxes, badgers, etc.

As a reminder, two volunteers from Georgia, Beso Lomidze and Dato Gogadze, were killed in the Avdiivka sector the other day.

