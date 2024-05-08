Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Yevhen Alieksieiev died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On 6 May, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Alieksieiev, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by military officer Oleksandr Matiash, Censor.NET reports.

"Yevhen Alieksieiev was killed while performing a mission in the Donetsk region on 06.05.2024

I am asking all my friends to help the family of my friend with whom I have lived my whole life. The link on the jar is below. I will announce the time of the funeral separately a little later." ," Matiash wrote.

Ye. Alieksieiev's family.

Link to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/fo37J7KDY

Jar card number

5375 4112 1836 8137

