Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Yevhen Alieksieiev died defending Ukraine. PHOTO
On 6 May, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Alieksieiev, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by military officer Oleksandr Matiash, Censor.NET reports.
"Yevhen Alieksieiev was killed while performing a mission in the Donetsk region on 06.05.2024
I am asking all my friends to help the family of my friend with whom I have lived my whole life. The link on the jar is below. I will announce the time of the funeral separately a little later." ," Matiash wrote.
Ye. Alieksieiev's family.
Link to the jar
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/fo37J7KDY
Jar card number
5375 4112 1836 8137
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password