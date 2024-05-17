ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 489,870 people (+1410 per day), 7,547 tanks, 12,603 artillery systems, and 14,552 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 489,870 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.05.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 489870 (+1410) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 7547 (+18) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles  ‒ 14552 (+14) units,
  • artillery systems  – 12603 (+38) units,
  • MLRS – 1071 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems  ‒ 800 (+2) units,
  • aircraft  – 353 (+2) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 10073 (+45),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2200 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks  – 17104 (+56) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2062 (+7)

Watch more: Occupier flies in air after direct hit of Ukrainian shell into trench. VIDEO

