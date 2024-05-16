Occupier flies in air after direct hit of Ukrainian shell into trench. VIDEO
Artillerymen of the 63rd SMB and the Second International Defense Legion destroyed an enemy position with at least a dozen occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of effective combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The video shows the body of one of the occupiers being thrown out of a trench by a blast wave after a direct hit.
We would like to remind you that a video has been posted online showing a fragment of the daily work of the Russian sorting and transshipment base, where the occupiers are preparing their "two hundredths" to be sent home.
A video of the funeral team's work shows hundreds of boxes with the dead of the occupiers. The footage shows new bodies being brought in.
