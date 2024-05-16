Occupier flies in air after direct hit of Ukrainian shell into trench. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 63rd SMB and the Second International Defense Legion destroyed an enemy position with at least a dozen occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of effective combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The video shows the body of one of the occupiers being thrown out of a trench by a blast wave after a direct hit.

