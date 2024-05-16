ENG
Occupier flies in air after direct hit of Ukrainian shell into trench. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 63rd SMB and the Second International Defense Legion destroyed an enemy position with at least a dozen occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of effective combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The video shows the body of one of the occupiers being thrown out of a trench by a blast wave after a direct hit.

Occupiers are packing their "two hundredth" "heroes of smo" to be sent home.

We would like to remind you that a video has been posted online showing a fragment of the daily work of the Russian sorting and transshipment base, where the occupiers are preparing their "two hundredths" to be sent home.

A video of the funeral team's work shows hundreds of boxes with the dead of the occupiers. The footage shows new bodies being brought in.

An occupant falls face first to the asphalt from the second floor after slipping on the roof over the entrance to the hospital in Vovchansk.

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978) artillery (240)
