Occupiers are packing their "two hundredth" "heroes of smo" to be sent home. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a fragment of the daily work of the Russian sorting and transshipment base, where the occupiers are preparing to send their "two hundredths" home.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the funeral team's work shows hundreds of boxes with the dead occupiers. The footage shows how new bodies are brought in.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 488,460 Russian occupiers. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.05.24 are approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 488460 (+1520) people,
- tanks - 7,529 (+19) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 14538 (+30) units,
- artillery systems - 12565 (+27) units,
- MLRS - 1070 (+0) units,
- air defence systems - 798 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 351 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 10028 (+13),
- cruise missiles - 2200 (+1),
- ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 17048 (+93) units,
- special equipment - 2062 (+1)
