ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10843 visitors online
News Video War
15 952 53

Occupiers are packing their "two hundredth" "heroes of smo" to be sent home. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a fragment of the daily work of the Russian sorting and transshipment base, where the occupiers are preparing to send their "two hundredths" home.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the funeral team's work shows hundreds of boxes with the dead occupiers. The footage shows how new bodies are brought in.

Watch more: Drone operators of 79th Brigade eliminate occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. VIDEO 18+

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 488,460 Russian occupiers. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.05.24 are approximately as follows:

  • personnel - about 488460 (+1520) people,
  • tanks - 7,529 (+19) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 14538 (+30) units,
  • artillery systems - 12565 (+27) units,
  • MLRS - 1070 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 798 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 351 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 10028 (+13),
  • cruise missiles - 2200 (+1),
  • ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 17048 (+93) units,
  • special equipment - 2062 (+1)

Watch more: Six occupiers were filled up in cellar after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) burials (64) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 