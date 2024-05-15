ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8713 visitors online
News Video War
12 164 15

Drone operators of 79th Brigade eliminate occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. VIDEO 18+

Operators of the "PERUN GROUP" strike UAV company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroyed about a dozen occupiers near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers has been published online.

"The Russian Guards Special Forces named after Iosif Kobzon are consolidating their positions near Novomykhailivka. Footage from the pilots of the PERUN GROUP  strike UAV company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, who are tearing the Russian occupiers to pieces from the air," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Six occupants were filled up in cellar after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8945) elimination (4976) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) drones (2320)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 