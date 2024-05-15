Drone operators of 79th Brigade eliminate occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. VIDEO 18+

Operators of the "PERUN GROUP" strike UAV company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroyed about a dozen occupiers near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers has been published online.

"The Russian Guards Special Forces named after Iosif Kobzon are consolidating their positions near Novomykhailivka. Footage from the pilots of the PERUN GROUP strike UAV company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, who are tearing the Russian occupiers to pieces from the air," the commentary to the video reads.

