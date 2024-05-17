Partners fear Russia’s loss in war, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine’s partners are afraid of losing to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the head of state said this at a meeting with journalists.

"I believe that our partners are afraid of the Russian Federation losing this war. They would like Ukraine to win so that Russia does not lose. Because it will be an unpredictable loss and unpredictable geopolitics," the president said.

However, according to Zelenskyy, "it doesn't work that way".

"In order for Ukraine to win, we need to give everything that wins," he added.

