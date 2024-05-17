In Pokrovsk direction, situation is changing dynamically, Chasiv Yar and the Kramatorsk agglomeration remain the priority targets for enemy - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Last day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Sometimes the enemy has limited tactical success, but the situation is changing dynamically.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Nazar Voloshyn.

"The situation, of course, is dynamically changing in this direction. There are cases that in some areas, due to the use of intense fire, the enemy partially has limited and tactical success, and it happens that our Defense Forces just restore lost positions and lost positions and return to them ", Voloshyn said.

He said that in recent days in the direction of Pokrovsk, one of the anti-tank units of the 47th mechanized brigade destroyed a lot of armored vehicles of the Russian occupiers in just one shift. The enemy also threw IFV and armored personnel carriers at the assaults.

"This unit destroyed four IFVs, three armored personnel carriers, and also a light armored tractor, a light armored vehicle and a golf cart. It seems that the enemy in this direction does not stop trying to conduct assaults. He conducts them both on light armored vehicles and fully armored vehicles, is trying to storm our positions," the spokesman added.

He noted that the enemy's priority targets in the Pokrovsky direction are Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk agglomeration, and attempts to reach Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 16, the occupiers continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsky direction. It was there that the Russians were most active.