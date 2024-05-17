Coal businessman Kropachov was detained - SBI

Today, May 17, law enforcement agencies detained Vitalii Kropachev - the owner of assets in the coal, gas, energy and media business.

As Censor.NET informs, this information was confirmed to the Hromadske publication by the State Bureau of Investigation.

"It's true. Active operational actions are ongoing," the SBI said.

The reason for the businessman's detention is currently unknown. Law enforcement officers promised to provide more details later.

According to the media, Kropachev is suspected of fraud in the coal sector. Through his enterprise and employees of the Ministry of Energy and the State Tax Service, he caused damage to the state of more than 2 billion hryvnias, according to the investigation.

What is known about the businessman Kropachov?

It should be noted that businessman Vitaii Kropachov is the owner of "Ukrdoninvest", which is engaged in the coal business and gas production. In 2014, he bought several beneficiation factories in the controlled part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and in 2017 - the Krasnolymanska mine.

The businessman also has assets in the engineering, construction, and transportation industries. And he also owns media assets: in 2019 he bought the TV channels "Info 24", "TVi" and "Pogoda", and in December 2021 - the operator company of the digital multiplex "Era Production".

In 2022, Kropachev bought the company "Korona Sunrise", which owned a digital license for broadcasting "Channel 4", and in 2023 launched the Ukraine World News TV channel based on the banned TV channels "112 Ukraine" and NewsOne.

Previously, law enforcement officers investigated Kropachev's involvement in a scheme in which a group of people effectively established control over the state purchases of Selydivvugillia, Myrnogradvugillia and Shakhtoupravlinnia Yuzhnodonbasske No. 1 during 2016-2018. These enterprises purchased various equipment at inflated prices, illegally overpaying more than 51 million hryvnias, the investigation claimed.