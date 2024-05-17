ENG
Two people were injured as result of dropping explosives from drone by occupiers in Vesele

Наслідки обстрілу Херсонщини 17 травня

Today, on May 17, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on people in the village of Vesele in Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian military attacked people in the village of Vesele with a drone.

Two men, 59 years old, were injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop. The victims were taken to the hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

As a reminder, yesterday the Russian military shelled residential areas in Kherson region. As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured.

