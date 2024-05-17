On World Vyshyvanka Day, Ukrainian organizations in Austria decided to establish association

On May 16, 2024, a landmark event for the Ukrainian community took place in Vienna: at a joint meeting at the invitation of the Embassy of Ukraine, it was decided to establish the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Austria. The proposal was made by Father Taras Shahala, prior of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of St. Barbara in Vienna.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Preliminarily, the participants of the meeting identified the main tasks of the future association as a unified coordinated presentation of the position of the Ukrainian community on important issues of European policy in support of Ukraine and countering Russian military aggression, dissemination of information about Ukrainian organizations and events in Austria, coordination of joint actions and events, and exchange of experience.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Austria Vasyl Khymynets commented on the decision: "The Embassy welcomes the initiative to establish the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Austria. This is definitely a relevant and important step in consolidating and uniting the potential of the Ukrainian community in Austria in the context of promoting the Ukrainian-Austrian partnership and supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. In addition, the activities of the Association will create a platform for the formation of a united and strong voice of Ukrainians in Austria."

Oleksandra Saienko, head of the Center for Ukrainian Initiatives, shared her impression: "I am happy that the idea we have been discussing for many months was voiced in such a circle and supported unanimously. A landmark event on a landmark day." She added: "The synergy of different forces will allow us to strengthen the Ukrainian agenda in Austria, to promote more effective integration and, on the other hand, to preserve the national identity of our compatriots through systematic and coordinated work."