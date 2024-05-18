ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 491,080 people (+1,210 per day), 7,560 tanks, 12,639 artillery systems, 14,595 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 491,080 Russian invaders.

\This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.18.24 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 491,080 (+1,210) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7560 (+13) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,595 (+43) units,
  • artillery systems – 12,639 (+36) units,
  • MLRS – 1071 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 801 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 354 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10108 (+35),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2203 (+3),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 17,169 (+65) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2075 (+6)

