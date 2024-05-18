Zelenskyy on possible new counteroffensive of Ukraine: There are prospects, but it is necessary to stabilize situation at front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has prospects for a new counteroffensive, but first it is necessary to stabilize the situation at the front.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with AFP, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"There are prospects. For this, first of all, it is necessary to stabilize the situation at the front. It is not stable, you see. Now it is their turn. They must be stopped. We will stop them, and then we must have the appropriate staffing of the brigades in order to count on the next steps, counter-offensives, etc." - noted Zelenskyy.

When asked whether there will be a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2025, the president said that he knows when it will happen, but he cannot tell about it.

