Ukraine’s needs in air defense systems are closed only by quarter - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is critically lacking in air defense systems.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to DW, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the AFP agency.

He emphasized that Russia can attack our territory with any weapon because Ukraine only has "about 25 percent of what we need" to defend the country in terms of air defense.

"This is the biggest advantage that Russia has. We cannot do anything with their systems located on the territory of Russia with the help of Western weapons," he added.

According to Zelenskyy, in order to have parity in the air, Ukraine needs 120-130 modern aircraft. In his opinion, the fleet should consist entirely of F-16s.

Also remind, that the first F-16 fighters from the West will arrive in Ukraine within a few weeks. However, it is not yet known which state will supply them.

