Usyk defeated Fury in fight for title of absolute world boxing champion

On the night of 18-19 May, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) hosted a fight for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion in professional boxing. Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion, defeated Tyson Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a unification fight.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Oleksandr Usyk won a fight with Tyson Fury for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.

From the first rounds, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk was more active. However, the sixth round was a tough one for Oleksandr Usyk, as Tyson Fury was the first to act and landed several powerful punches. After that, Usyk was able to recover and launch an active attack at the end of the seventh round. In the eighth round, Oleksandr Usyk seized the initiative and was much more active. At the end of the ninth round, Fury was knocked down by Usyk's attack. The tenth and eleventh rounds were calmer than the last few.

The winner was determined by the judges' decision. The first judge gave the victory to Usyk 115-112. The second judge gave Fury a 114-113 victory. The third judge gave the victory to Usyk.

Read also on Censor.NET: Boxing referee, international judge Elchin Muradov died in the war against Russia

The fight between the Ukrainian and the British took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a result of this duel, the heavyweight division crowned an absolute world champion for the first time in the 21st century.

As a reminder, the boxers signed an agreement to hold a rematch regardless of the outcome of the first face-to-face meeting.